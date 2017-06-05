Monument protection resolution heads to Washington, DC
Assembly Joint Resolution 15, which passed the state Senate on Thursday with a 27-8 vote, calls for the federal government to protect the monuments. The final action was taken on the 111th anniversary of the Federal Antiquities Act, under which the monuments are created.
