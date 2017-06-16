Manzanita Falls Takes the Long Way in New Music Video
Santa Rosa indie rock outfit Manzanita Falls is just about ready to drop their highly anticipated sophomore album, Abilene , on the world this year. Leading up to that, the band has a new melodic and visually expansive music video for the record's first single, "Between The Stories."
