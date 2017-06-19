Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup Jun...

Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup June 20

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Cars at the Raceway: "Cars 3" comes to life at Sonoma Raceway during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from June 23 to 25. Young NASCAR fans can picture themselves with life-sized versions of the big-screen characters in a interactive "Cars 3" display and there will be kids autograph sessions, an air show, music and a Kids Club area. It will also be Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last race in Sonoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 13 hr Fair Balanced 17,520
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Jun 12 jjbateman5678 1,218
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May 25 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May '17 TrumP4Ever 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Sonoma County was issued at June 21 at 10:53AM PDT

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC