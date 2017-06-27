Light It Up
The North Bay is going to sparkle this week with several Independence Day festivities scheduled between July 1 and 4. Get an early start on the fun with the Guerneville Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 1, and "Fireworks Over Bodega Bay" on Sunday, July 2. The next night, July 3, two events mix music and explosives. "Windsor Kaboom!" features performances by Cover Me Badd and country star McKenna Faith at Keiser Park, and Sebastopol's annual Fireworks & Music Festival includes appearances by local favorites Soul Fuse and Frobeck at Analy High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Lisancali
|17,526
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Jun 12
|jjbateman5678
|1,218
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May '17
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May '17
|TrumP4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC