Light It Up

The North Bay is going to sparkle this week with several Independence Day festivities scheduled between July 1 and 4. Get an early start on the fun with the Guerneville Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 1, and "Fireworks Over Bodega Bay" on Sunday, July 2. The next night, July 3, two events mix music and explosives. "Windsor Kaboom!" features performances by Cover Me Badd and country star McKenna Faith at Keiser Park, and Sebastopol's annual Fireworks & Music Festival includes appearances by local favorites Soul Fuse and Frobeck at Analy High School.

