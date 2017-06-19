Kenwood Hearing Centers strives to me...

Kenwood Hearing Centers strives to meet clients' needs

The Daily Republic

Because Kenwood is a family owned practice, they are not controlled by a hearing aid manufacturer and have the flexibility needed to offer a wide variety of hearing aid products and services. That means the Kenwood team will do whatever it takes to ensure patients gets the hearing aid they need, one that meets their auditory needs.

Santa Rosa, CA

