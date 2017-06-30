Kentfield couple accused of hiding assets from creditors
The trustee appointed to oversee the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing of former Kentfield investment manager Aaron Braun has filed a complaint seeking to deny the application and alleging that Braun and his wife concealed assets. The trustee, Linda Green, a Santa Rosa bankruptcy lawyer, filed the complaint in United States Bankruptcy Court on June 15. Braun, the former managing principal of Willow Creek Capital Partners and its affiliates, which included WC Capital Management, Willow Creek Short Biased Fund and Willow Creek Short Biased Fund 30/130, suffered devastating financial losses in 2008 when he failed to cover a margin call.
