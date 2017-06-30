Kentfield couple accused of hiding as...

Kentfield couple accused of hiding assets from creditors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The trustee appointed to oversee the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing of former Kentfield investment manager Aaron Braun has filed a complaint seeking to deny the application and alleging that Braun and his wife concealed assets. The trustee, Linda Green, a Santa Rosa bankruptcy lawyer, filed the complaint in United States Bankruptcy Court on June 15. Braun, the former managing principal of Willow Creek Capital Partners and its affiliates, which included WC Capital Management, Willow Creek Short Biased Fund and Willow Creek Short Biased Fund 30/130, suffered devastating financial losses in 2008 when he failed to cover a margin call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Voyeur 17,532
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Jun 12 jjbateman5678 1,218
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May '17 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May '17 TrumP4Ever 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC