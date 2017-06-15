June 15-17: Peaceful Voyage in Bodega Bay & Santa Rosa
The original 'Golden Rule' peace ship set sail in 1958 to stop U.S. nuclear testing during the Cold War, becoming the first peacekeeping vessel. Recently recovered and restored by Veterans for Peace, the ship is back on the seas and docking in the North Bay this week to promote a new ban on nuclear weapons.
