Huge mastiff named world's ugliest dog

In a competition annually dominated by the old, the tiny and the hairless, the 3-year-old, 125-pound Neapolitan mastiff used her lollygagging youth to win the 29th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest. She was a favorite of the Northern California crowd from the start, often plopping down on her side on stage with her droopy face spread across the ground when she was supposed to be showing off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.