Former Rohnert Park cop, firefighter sentenced on sex charges

A 33-year-old former Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in county jail after pleading no contest to two counts related to sexually harassing minors, prosecutors said. Santa Rosa resident Garrett Piland was sentenced to the six-month term and three years of probation under the plea, which does not admit guilt, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.

