Dozen students honored for overcoming...

Dozen students honored for overcoming adversity

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

A dozen local high school students were recently honored as High Climbers at a luncheon sponsored by North Coast Forest Industry. This is the 50th year that the organization has been honoring Humboldt and Del Norte counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Tue Fair Balanced 17,511
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Mon jjbateman5678 1,218
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May 25 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May 20 TrumP4Ever 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Sonoma County was issued at June 14 at 4:25AM PDT

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC