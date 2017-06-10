Culinary stars mix with fans at North Coast Wine & Food Festival
Chef Dustin Valette, left, and line cook Alec Graham of Valette restaurant prepare Hawaiian ahi poke with soy kombu emulsion, wakame salad and sesame snow during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Chienda Hou, right, of Santa Rosa tops her pizza under the supervision of chef John Ash, second from left, and Worth Our Weight grillmaster Lukas Falcon, left, during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Jun 12
|jjbateman5678
|1,218
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May 25
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC