Clearlake man awarded Juris Doctor degree

SANTA ROSA >> Matt Huffman of Clearlake was awarded dual Juris Doctor and Master of Legal Studies degrees from Empire College School of Law in Santa Rosa on June 4. Prior to attending law school, Huffman earned an A.A. degree from Santa Rosa Junior College and a B.S. in Construction Management from California State University, Chico. Following a career in construction management, Huffman redirected his career path and has been working in the legal field for almost three years, first with Legal Aid of Sonoma County and then with criminal defense attorneys in Lake County.

