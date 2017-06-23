CHP: Grandma arrested after boy on mo...

CHP: Grandma arrested after boy on motorcycle hit

A Clearlake grandmother has been arrested for child endangerment after her grandson was hit on a motorcycle near Santa Rosa on Friday morning, California Highway Patrol officers said. The collision with a Ford F-250 truck, driving about 30 miles per hour, happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Todd Road just east of Primrose Avenue.

