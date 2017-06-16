Children playing with lighter blamed for apartment fire
Two children playing with a lighter caused a fire that displaced 55 people at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon, a Santa Rosa Fire Department battalion chief said. The fire that started in a couch around 2:40 p.m. spread to an open attic over four single-story apartments at 943 Aston Ave., Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jun 13
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Jun 12
|jjbateman5678
|1,218
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May 25
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC