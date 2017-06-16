Children playing with lighter blamed ...

Children playing with lighter blamed for apartment fire

Two children playing with a lighter caused a fire that displaced 55 people at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon, a Santa Rosa Fire Department battalion chief said. The fire that started in a couch around 2:40 p.m. spread to an open attic over four single-story apartments at 943 Aston Ave., Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

