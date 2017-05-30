CA: Santa Rosa Debuts its Revamped Bus Lines
The new routes, in the works for more than two years and implemented Sunday, increase the frequency of service on the busiest bus lines in an attempt to make service faster and more convenient. The goal is to have buses arriving every 15 minutes along routes such as Mendocino Avenue and parts of Santa Rosa Avenue and Sebastopol Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Wed
|press secty lineXX
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May 25
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|May 19
|Gerald Smith
|61
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Greg engel
|27
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC