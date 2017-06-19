CA: North Bay Bike Share Program Seek...

CA: North Bay Bike Share Program Seeks $1M Grant

June 21--Getting to and from local rail stations could one day be as easy as riding a bike if Sonoma and Marin counties win a $1 million grant to set up a regional bike sharing program. Transportation planners from both counties are hoping that funding from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission will allow them to build a network of about 180 rentable bicycles.

