Annual camp draws campers from out of town
Danny Aguilar walked his daughter Aliannah Jaye into the school gymnasium and watched her learn to cheer at the first cheerleading camp she has ever attended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|Sweet J
|17,524
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Jun 12
|jjbateman5678
|1,218
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May '17
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May '17
|TrumP4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC