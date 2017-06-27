Annual camp draws campers from out of...

Annual camp draws campers from out of town

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Danny Aguilar walked his daughter Aliannah Jaye into the school gymnasium and watched her learn to cheer at the first cheerleading camp she has ever attended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 13 hr Sweet J 17,524
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Jun 12 jjbateman5678 1,218
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May '17 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May '17 TrumP4Ever 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC