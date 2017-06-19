and old woman sits smiling on a park ...

and old woman sits smiling on a park bench with a small black and white dog on her lap

23 hrs ago Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

If there's a secret to health and longevity, Evelyn Gurevitch, 95, attests to staying active and social every day. That she keeps busy is an understatement.

