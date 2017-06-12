4 teenagers arrested in vicious assault of carjacking victim
Three suspected teenage gang members were arrested Thursday in connection with a Santa Rosa carjacking in which the victim was dragged from his vehicle and punched and kicked repeatedly as he lay on the ground, officials said. A fourth teenager suspected of being involved in the brutal assault on Tuesday was arrested the night of the attack, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
