Veteran Loses Leg, Blames Bay Area Jail

A former inmate is accusing the Sonoma County jail of "cruel and unusual punishment" that left him unable to walk as a double amputee. A 57-year-old veteran is suing Sonoma County for "negligence" after he says staff at the county jail delayed critical medical care, which left him nearly dead and wheelchair-bound as an amputee.

