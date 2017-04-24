Unions, immigrant groups to march in ...

Unions, immigrant groups to march in California cities

Immigrant rights groups and unions will hold rallies Monday in at least a dozen California cities in opposition to President Trump's crackdown on immigration. Marches are planned in cities spanning from Santa Rosa to San Diego.

