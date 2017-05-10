Truck accident on Gallagher ranch kills Santa Rosa man
A 24-year-old Santa Rosa man was killed last Saturday after he lost control of the truck he was driving on the old Gallagher hunting ranch off Point Reyes-Petaluma Road. Coltin Avery Fish, who was attending a memorial for his great aunt at the ranch, was driving with three passengers on a dirt road in a ranch truck that did not have doors, heading to a scenic overlook sometime before 6 p.m. Mr. Fish attempted to make a three-point turn when the truck's rear tires went over an edge and the vehicle fell 200 feet into an embankment below.
