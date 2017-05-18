The V Word - Cheese and wine party, vegan style

Bring on the vegan fest Mark your calendars for the SacTown VegFest, a new all-vegan festival, on Saturday, January 30. , 01.21.16. Santa Rosa's win-win fest-fest The North Bay Vegan FilmFest and Sonoma County VegFest are happening at the same time on August 20 in Santa Rosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.