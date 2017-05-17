The Appeal

The Appeal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bohemian.com

DAY IN COURT The May 10 Ninth Circuit Court hearing was prompted by Sonoma County's appeal for qualified immunity for Sgt. Erick Gelhaus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Voyeur 17,495
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May 3 Judy shank 1,217
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr '17 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC