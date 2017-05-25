SSU commencement;one for the history books
This year, six individual school Commencement ceremonies were held for both undergraduate and graduate students, with students graduating with other students in their academic departments and schools. Recent SSU Grad Gregory Robert Conner, a Rancho Cotate High School Alumni who earned his AA in Criminal Justice from Santa Rosa Jr. College, walked Sunday to receive his bachelor's degree with a major in Sociology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|Sweet J
|17,496
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|19 hr
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|May 19
|Gerald Smith
|61
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC