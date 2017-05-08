Sonoma County Rent Crisis and the Effect on Millennials
Sonoma County's Rent Crisis and the Effect on Millennials Sonoma State University Spring 2017 Ross Galleto, Kristina Jaco, Iyla Knight, Nathalie Marquez, Kendyl Saxby, and Emilia Sides Abstract In this paper, we discuss the affect the rent crisis in Sonoma County is having on the millennial generation with the goal of finding solutions to this growing issue. Data was collected through the implementation of qualitative data and secondary data analysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC