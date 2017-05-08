Sonoma County Rent Crisis and the Eff...

Sonoma County Rent Crisis and the Effect on Millennials

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Indybay.org

Sonoma County's Rent Crisis and the Effect on Millennials Sonoma State University Spring 2017 Ross Galleto, Kristina Jaco, Iyla Knight, Nathalie Marquez, Kendyl Saxby, and Emilia Sides Abstract In this paper, we discuss the affect the rent crisis in Sonoma County is having on the millennial generation with the goal of finding solutions to this growing issue. Data was collected through the implementation of qualitative data and secondary data analysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 14 hr Fair Balanced 17,494
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May 3 Judy shank 1,217
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC