SMARTa s latest schedule puts more trains into commute
After criticism about major gaps in service during commute hours, the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency announced a revised schedule Tuesday that puts more trains into the rush hour. A schedule released last week had 90-minute gaps in service at the Marin Civic Center, downtown San Rafael and other county stops during morning and evening commute hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|May 19
|Gerald Smith
|61
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr '17
|Baarph
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC