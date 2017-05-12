SMART train testing in San Rafael
San Rafael police are advising motorists to use caution at railroad crossings now that the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District begins testing its passenger service schedule today between Santa Rosa and San Rafael. The tests mean the train's horn will not sound at crossings in Marin County unless there is an emergency, the SMART District said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC