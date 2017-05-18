SMART schedule has major service gaps
When Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit system trains begin rolling as soon as next month there will be 90-minute gaps in service at the Marin Civic Center, downtown San Rafael and other county stops, under a schedule released Wednesday. Unless there are last-minute changes, it's the schedule that will be used when service begins.
