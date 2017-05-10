Sheriff's office releases details on ...

Sheriff's office releases details on SSU officer involved shooting

The suspect in the Sonoma State University officer involved shooting has been identified as 22-year-old Eduardo Martinez Sanchez of Santa Rosa. The Sonoma County Sheriff's office is continuing to investigate this incident that occurred at about 4:45 a.m. on May 5, 2017 in Cotati.

