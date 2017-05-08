Screening of SunAo for March Against ...

Screening of SunAo for March Against Monsanto

Arlene Francis Center for Spirit, Art and Politics Presents An Occupy Sonoma County March Against Monsanto Screening of Sunu - a documentary film about the struggle of Mexican farmers to grow traditional non-gmo corn Thursday, May 18, 7-9 PM. Arlene Francis Center, 99 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa 95401 Free with donations welcome Pay-What-You-Can Plant Sale and Free Seed Exchange The birthplace of corn is central Mexico, where it is known as maize.

