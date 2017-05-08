Screening of SunAo for March Against Monsanto
Arlene Francis Center for Spirit, Art and Politics Presents An Occupy Sonoma County March Against Monsanto Screening of Sunu - a documentary film about the struggle of Mexican farmers to grow traditional non-gmo corn Thursday, May 18, 7-9 PM. Arlene Francis Center, 99 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa 95401 Free with donations welcome Pay-What-You-Can Plant Sale and Free Seed Exchange The birthplace of corn is central Mexico, where it is known as maize.
