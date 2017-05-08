Santa Rosa transient arrested for alleged kidnapping, attempted murder
Police arrested a transient man accused of attempted murder and kidnapping Sunday night in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of Montgomery Dr. and 2nd St. on reports that a man was attacking a female victim, police said.
