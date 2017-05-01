Sabrina Carpenter Comes to Santa Rosa 7/16

Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts announced that hit 17-year-old singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter will come to Santa Rosa for one night only on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tickets for Sabrina Carpenter on The De-Tour go on sale Friday, May 5 at noon and are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or in person at the ticket office at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. 17-year-old singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter is known as extraordinary talent from her work in television to her popular music.

