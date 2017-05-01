Sabrina Carpenter Comes to Santa Rosa 7/16
Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts announced that hit 17-year-old singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter will come to Santa Rosa for one night only on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tickets for Sabrina Carpenter on The De-Tour go on sale Friday, May 5 at noon and are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or in person at the ticket office at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. 17-year-old singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter is known as extraordinary talent from her work in television to her popular music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Voyeur
|17,481
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|BurnedOut
|58
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC