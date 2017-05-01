Russian music in the traditional style
With his lush string tone and rhapsodic style, Vadim Gluzman represents the next generation of violinists carrying forward the traditional Russian style of music making. It's an approach he's lavished not only on traditional repertoire, but also on new works by such fellow Romantics as the pianist and composer Lera Auerbach .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,482
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|5
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|BurnedOut
|58
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC