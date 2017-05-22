Rough Cut - Woodworking with Tommy Mac
WOODWORKING WITH TOMMY MAC invites viewers into the world of respected furniture maker Tommy MacDonald, as he travels to historic landmarks to gain design inspiration and then returns to his workshop to demonstrate the steps and techniques needed to create future family heirlooms. In each episode, MacDonald shares his skills and best practices, providing detailed project instructions for anyone interested in learning the basics of the craft.
