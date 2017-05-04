Richard Crane Elementary School

Richard Crane Elementary School

The board of Trustees of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District along with Superintendent Dr. Robert A. Haley attended the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Richard Crane Elementary School. The school was named after Richard Hope Crane who was born in 1829 in Kentucky and passed away in 1915 in Santa Rosa, California.

