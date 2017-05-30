Record breaking youth weightlifter tr...

Record breaking youth weightlifter trains with Olympic Gold Medalist in Rohnert Park

Friday May 26

At first glance, Athena Schrivjer looks like any 16-year-old girl getting ready for summer vacation by hitting the gym; until you notice the amount of weight she puts on the barbell. On Thursday, May 18, she was at Myles Ahead Weightlifting with her coach of almost six years, Freddie Myles, waiting for the arrival of 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist Pyrros Dimas.

