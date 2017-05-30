Record breaking youth weightlifter trains with Olympic Gold Medalist in Rohnert Park
At first glance, Athena Schrivjer looks like any 16-year-old girl getting ready for summer vacation by hitting the gym; until you notice the amount of weight she puts on the barbell. On Thursday, May 18, she was at Myles Ahead Weightlifting with her coach of almost six years, Freddie Myles, waiting for the arrival of 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist Pyrros Dimas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Wed
|press secty lineXX
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May 25
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|May 19
|Gerald Smith
|61
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Greg engel
|27
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC