Preliminary census: Fewer homeless in...

Preliminary census: Fewer homeless in Sonoma County

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

A homeless woman, who was part of the homeless count in Santa Rosa, Friday Jan. 17, 2017 collects recyclables on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail in Santa Rosa the woman would not give her name. 2017 A homeless man known only as Ron, age 57, packs his belongings after being ordered by police officers to vacate his camp at the corner of Morgan Street and 9th Street in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Fair Balanced 17,494
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May 3 Judy shank 1,217
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC