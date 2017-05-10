Preliminary census: Fewer homeless in Sonoma County
A homeless woman, who was part of the homeless count in Santa Rosa, Friday Jan. 17, 2017 collects recyclables on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail in Santa Rosa the woman would not give her name. 2017 A homeless man known only as Ron, age 57, packs his belongings after being ordered by police officers to vacate his camp at the corner of Morgan Street and 9th Street in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC