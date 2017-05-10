Preliminary census: Fewer homeless in Sonoma County

A homeless woman, who was part of the homeless count in Santa Rosa, Friday Jan. 17, 2017 collects recyclables on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail in Santa Rosa the woman would not give her name. 2017 A homeless man known only as Ron, age 57, packs his belongings after being ordered by police officers to vacate his camp at the corner of Morgan Street and 9th Street in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.