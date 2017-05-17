PNI Sensor Corporation and Senet Anno...

PNI Sensor Corporation and Senet Announce Smart Parking Solution...

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Cellular News

SANTA ROSA, Calif. &PNI Sensor Corporation, the world's foremost expert in precision location, motion tracking and fusion of sensor systems into real world applications, and Senet, the first and fastest growing North American provider of public, low power, wide area networks for long range Internet of Things applications supporting the LoRaWAN protocol, today announced integration between PNI Sensor Corporation's PlacePod smart parking solution and the Senet Low Power Wide Area network .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 15 hr Voyeur 17,495
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May 3 Judy shank 1,217
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr '17 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC