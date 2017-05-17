PNI Sensor Corporation and Senet Announce Smart Parking Solution...
SANTA ROSA, Calif. &PNI Sensor Corporation, the world's foremost expert in precision location, motion tracking and fusion of sensor systems into real world applications, and Senet, the first and fastest growing North American provider of public, low power, wide area networks for long range Internet of Things applications supporting the LoRaWAN protocol, today announced integration between PNI Sensor Corporation's PlacePod smart parking solution and the Senet Low Power Wide Area network .
