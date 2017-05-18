Pink cycles 100 miles for charity

Pink cycles 100 miles for charity

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

The Just Like a Pill singer, real name Alecia Moore, took part in a section of the annual Chefs Cycle event in Santa Rosa, California on Thursday to raise money for charity No Kid Hungry, which aims to end childhood hunger in the U.S. She documented the gruelling challenge on Instagram by posting videos of her progress at each rest stop until she reached the finish line. While there, she confessed to viewers that the home stretch had been tough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Voyeur 17,495
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May 3 Judy shank 1,217
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr '17 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr '17 YELPSUCKS 5
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC