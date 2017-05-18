Pink cycles 100 miles for charity

The Just Like a Pill singer, real name Alecia Moore, took part in a section of the annual Chefs Cycle event in Santa Rosa, California on Thursday to raise money for charity No Kid Hungry, which aims to end childhood hunger in the U.S. She documented the gruelling challenge on Instagram by posting videos of her progress at each rest stop until she reached the finish line. While there, she confessed to viewers that the home stretch had been tough.

