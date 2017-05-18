Pink cycles 100 miles for charity
The Just Like a Pill singer, real name Alecia Moore, took part in a section of the annual Chefs Cycle event in Santa Rosa, California on Thursday to raise money for charity No Kid Hungry, which aims to end childhood hunger in the U.S. She documented the gruelling challenge on Instagram by posting videos of her progress at each rest stop until she reached the finish line. While there, she confessed to viewers that the home stretch had been tough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr '17
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC