Outdoors Q&A: Fish Carcasses for Bait?
Question: I recently went deep sea fishing and was wondering if the carcass and/or leftovers of fish caught could be used as bait? I cleaned the fillets today and thought that the skin left attached for identification purposes could be frozen and taken back on a future trip to use as an additional attraction attached to my jigs. The head and body after being filleted might also make good bait.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|Sat
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Gerald Smith
|61
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr '17
|Baarph
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC