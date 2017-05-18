North Bay hospitals to weigh medical cannabis
Nick Caston of Santa Rosa's CannaCraft diplays a highly refined sample of cannabis oils, identified by the percentage of its components DBC, THCA and THC, at the end of a lenghty process of distillation and purification of medical cannabis. An unusual proposal to use the facilities of local hospitals as dispensaries for medical marijuana is slowly gaining momentum, but even advocates acknowledge it's a longshot - because, among other reasons, cannabis is still against federal law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr '17
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC