Neighbors spooked after high-risk sex offender moves to Willits

The recent announcement that a high-risk sex offender has moved into Willits has parents and neighbors spooked and prompted county law enforcement officials to get the word out about the former Santa Rosa resident. Residents discovered that Jonathan Michael Hoppner, 24, had relocated to Mendocino County on May 5 after the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office notified the communities of Brooktrails and Willits about his registration as a sex offender pursuant to section 290 of the state Penal Code.

