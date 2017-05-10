MCSO warns a high riska sex offender moves to Willits

A “high risk” sexual offender has moved to Willits from Santa Rosa according to a public service announcement from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the MCSO, 24-year-old Jonathan Michael Hoppner, formerly of Santa Rosa registered as a sex offender on May 5, as mandated by the California Sex Offender Act .

