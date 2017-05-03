May 5: Artful Aging in Santa Rosa

The 19 women featured in the new photography exhibit 'Aging with Attitude, Fearless Fashion at 60+' all come from different backgrounds and professions, and have more in common than simply being over 60 years old. They are all also brightly, confidently styled in one-of-a-kind clothes that they personally collected from lifetimes of consignment shopping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.