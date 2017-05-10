Material Factcheck
On Wednesday, May 10, a three-judge federal appeals panel in Pasadena heard from plaintiff and defendant lawyers in a civil lawsuit centered on the 2013 officer-involved shooting death of Andy Lopez. The 37-minute-long proceeding at the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit was prompted after attorneys for Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr 16
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC