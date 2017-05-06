Man arrested in Santa Rosa after vehi...

Man arrested in Santa Rosa after vehicle pursuit with police

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: KRON 4

Police in Santa Rosa this morning arrested a man in connection with a vehicle pursuit that ended when the suspect reportedly rammed his Honda into a patrol vehicle. Jerry Wilson, 44, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and on an outstanding warrant for driving on a suspended license, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 21 hr XVE 17,489
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May 3 Judy shank 1,217
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC