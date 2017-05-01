Inmate's escape from Sonoma County ja...

Inmate's escape from Sonoma County jail short lived

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

Richard Medina, 27, of Windsor, escaped from the North County Detention Facility in Santa Rosa on Monday morning, but was quickly captured. Richard Medina, 27, of Windsor, escaped from the North County Detention Facility in Santa Rosa on Monday morning, but was quickly captured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun Voyeur 17,481
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Apr 29 Greg engel 27
New Tax Plan Success Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
318 New Prostitutes Arrive Apr 19 Baarph 3
Trump Buys Windsor? Apr 16 NO COMMENT press 1
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 5
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar '17 BurnedOut 58
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC