Housing, immigration concern county farm workers
LAKEPORT >> In a room with about five different conversations happening all at once, Elena Mendoza and Angela Mejia joined them all when it came to a topic most people in the room related to: housing. Mendoza and Mejia, who work and have families working in the agriculture industry, arrived at the public hearing from their temporary homes, which have changed over the last couple of months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|Greg engel
|27
|New Tax Plan Success
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|318 New Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 19
|Baarph
|3
|Trump Buys Windsor?
|Apr '17
|NO COMMENT press
|1
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Apr '17
|YELPSUCKS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC