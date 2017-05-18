Housing, immigration concern county f...

Housing, immigration concern county farm workers

14 hrs ago

LAKEPORT >> In a room with about five different conversations happening all at once, Elena Mendoza and Angela Mejia joined them all when it came to a topic most people in the room related to: housing. Mendoza and Mejia, who work and have families working in the agriculture industry, arrived at the public hearing from their temporary homes, which have changed over the last couple of months.

