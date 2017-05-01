Five students receive KU Field Station Student Research Awards
To answer questions about pollinators, prairie restoration, aquatic ecology or Earth's ecosystems, scientists have to get into the field. Every field researcher begins as a student, and at KU, the Kansas Biological Survey provides annual awards to help cover costs associated with students' summer field projects.
